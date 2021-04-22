Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Holdings Trimmed by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.14. 18,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,414. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.89 and its 200 day moving average is $139.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $76.76 and a 1-year high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.48.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

