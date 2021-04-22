Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-six have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.74.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $251,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 20.7% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,040,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,876,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9,042.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 621,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,194,000 after purchasing an additional 614,862 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $89.49 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.96 and its 200-day moving average is $74.76. The company has a market capitalization of $100.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

