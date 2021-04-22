Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 4.4%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $85.20 and last traded at $85.54. 285,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,564,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.49.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,468.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 17.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

