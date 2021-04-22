Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 4.4%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $85.20 and last traded at $85.54. Approximately 285,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,564,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.49.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.76.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Micron Technology by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

