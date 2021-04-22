Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846,559 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.1% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $199,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,748 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 11,400 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,462 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.02.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $260.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $169.39 and a 12 month high of $261.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.