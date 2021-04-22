Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.86.

MSFT traded down $3.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $257.17. The company had a trading volume of 25,510,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,498,410. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a one year low of $169.39 and a one year high of $261.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

