Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.86.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $3.41 on Thursday, reaching $257.17. 25,510,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,498,410. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $169.39 and a 12 month high of $261.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

