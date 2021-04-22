MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 6.1%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) fell 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $598.12 and last traded at $611.10. 21,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 961,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $650.46.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSTR. UBS Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $703.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,105.00 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $131.32 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total transaction of $7,758,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total value of $924,151.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 491.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,630,000 after buying an additional 702,878 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,647,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,137,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,796,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,708,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

