Minereum Trading 21% Higher Over Last Week (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $67,551.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Minereum has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00068344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00019414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00094341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $364.75 or 0.00705071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,431.91 or 0.08567057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00048786 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,918,333 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.