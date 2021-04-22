Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Minerva stock remained flat at $$12.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 681. Minerva has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $18.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94.

About Minerva

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

