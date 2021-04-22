Mining Core Coin (MCC) Market Capitalization Tops $41,591.23

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Mining Core Coin has a market capitalization of $41,591.23 and $49,461.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Mining Core Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mining Core Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00063941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.19 or 0.00282584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004092 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00027532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $510.31 or 0.00986443 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.00685570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,918.17 or 1.00359788 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Mining Core Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mining Core Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mining Core Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mining Core Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mining Core Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mining Core Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.