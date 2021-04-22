MintMe.com Coin Trading Down 19.5% Over Last Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $380,556.99 and $6.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,155.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,361.07 or 0.04615432 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.12 or 0.00490887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $864.62 or 0.01690168 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.93 or 0.00689919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.80 or 0.00554769 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00063393 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.34 or 0.00442455 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.00260504 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

