Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Acquired by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $161.32 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.36 and a 52 week high of $249.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.92. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $398,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $417,986.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,685 shares of company stock worth $77,860,736 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.57.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

