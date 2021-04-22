Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.20 Million

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be bought for $233.26 or 0.00467861 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market capitalization of $30.20 million and $37,535.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00059528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.08 or 0.00274945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003762 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00025359 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.11 or 0.01011105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,380.13 or 0.99042856 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.40 or 0.00628588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 129,473 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

