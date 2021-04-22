Mirrored Alibaba Price Tops $232.83 (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be bought for approximately $232.83 or 0.00422757 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market cap of $29.74 million and $119,552.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00065067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.13 or 0.00270779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.39 or 0.01066521 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00025754 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.27 or 0.00685009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,315.46 or 1.00435943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 127,714 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Alibaba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Alibaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

