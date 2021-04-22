Mirrored Amazon Reaches Market Cap of $33.79 Million (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar. Mirrored Amazon has a market cap of $33.79 million and $100,414.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be bought for $3,385.82 or 0.06441259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mirrored Amazon

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 9,981 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Amazon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Amazon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Amazon using one of the exchanges listed above.

