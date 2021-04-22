Mirrored Apple Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $180,949.00 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $32.44 million and $180,949.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for approximately $135.54 or 0.00259666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00064574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00281914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004433 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00026665 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.54 or 0.01014463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $355.67 or 0.00681372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,467.41 or 1.00514537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 239,305 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

