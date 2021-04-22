Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Trading 0.7% Lower This Week (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $342.05 or 0.00663278 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $33.40 million and approximately $162,105.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00064924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.80 or 0.00286599 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004340 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00026508 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.89 or 0.01010068 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.49 or 0.00683522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,924.51 or 1.00688022 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 97,640 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

