Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $36.38 million and approximately $31,749.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for $17.46 or 0.00031854 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00066131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.39 or 0.00281625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.20 or 0.01094856 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00027305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.85 or 0.00702037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,305.16 or 1.00885553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,083,211 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

