Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Hits Market Cap of $32.93 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for about $24.83 or 0.00047848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $32.93 million and approximately $62,260.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00064186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.77 or 0.00282788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004177 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00026669 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $513.89 or 0.00990110 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.36 or 0.00686592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,063.57 or 1.00309908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,326,153 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

