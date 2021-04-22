Mirrored ProShares VIX Price Hits $8.69 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.69 or 0.00016729 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $30.71 million and $734,575.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00063865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.88 or 0.00284778 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004337 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00026918 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.43 or 0.01000268 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.48 or 0.00680708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52,129.47 or 1.00386635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,535,102 coins. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

