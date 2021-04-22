Mirrored Tesla Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be bought for approximately $736.70 or 0.01385183 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $36.91 million and approximately $247,219.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00064976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.88 or 0.00279933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004437 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00027196 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.10 or 0.00976045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.44 or 0.00689007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,985.74 or 0.99627196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 50,100 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

