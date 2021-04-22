Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MITK. TheStreet cut Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $673.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 12,019.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.