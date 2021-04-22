Mixin (XIN) Price Reaches $656.33 on Top Exchanges

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Mixin has a market cap of $360.57 million and approximately $55,550.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin coin can now be purchased for $656.33 or 0.01260017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000035 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,377 coins. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

