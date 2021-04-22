Mizuho Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $705.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $575.00 to $705.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s current price.

LRCX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $670.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.80.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $641.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $229.69 and a 1-year high of $669.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $588.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.36.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Lam Research by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 35,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

