Modefi (MOD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.95 Million

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Modefi coin can now be bought for $3.01 or 0.00005723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Modefi has a market capitalization of $24.95 million and $1.50 million worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Modefi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00071755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.74 or 0.00733844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00095159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,242.38 or 0.08070803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00049899 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,293,125 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.