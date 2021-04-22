Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Trading Down 20.1% This Week

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001225 BTC on exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $307,378.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00034877 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001364 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002588 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 4,301,618 coins and its circulating supply is 3,801,618 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

