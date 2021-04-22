Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.33

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 2690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOD shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.25 million, a PE ratio of -146.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 26.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,061,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after acquiring an additional 219,187 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $197,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $1,663,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

