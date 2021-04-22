Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.33

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 2690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.
A number of equities analysts have commented on MOD shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.25 million, a PE ratio of -146.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 26.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,061,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after acquiring an additional 219,187 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $197,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $1,663,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:MOD)
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.
