Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Shares Gap Up to $22.56

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.56, but opened at $23.65. Mohawk Group shares last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 12,238 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MWK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 4.78.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of Mohawk Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $2,361,012.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 319,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,960,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $160,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,648,975. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.