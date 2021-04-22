Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund owned about 0.08% of Mohawk Industries worth $10,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,443,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth $1,948,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at $4,453,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at $951,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MHK stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $206.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 over the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.06.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

