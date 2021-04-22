Mohawk Industries (MHK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Mohawk Industries to post earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 2.69-2.79 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, analysts expect Mohawk Industries to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $201.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $206.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.54 and a 200 day moving average of $149.53.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.06.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

