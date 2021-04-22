MonaCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31.86 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $2.68 or 0.00005026 BTC on popular exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $175.88 million and approximately $31.86 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

