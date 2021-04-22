Monavale (MONA) Price Down 28.2% This Week

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Monavale coin can now be bought for approximately $990.69 or 0.01913066 BTC on exchanges. Monavale has a market cap of $6.67 million and approximately $57,758.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monavale has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.15 or 0.00490769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000643 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 7,840 coins and its circulating supply is 6,729 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

