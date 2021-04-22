MonetaryUnit (MUE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $67,800.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and $67,800.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002715 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010510 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.08 or 0.00376261 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 372.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 220,130,809 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

