Monetha (MTH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $662,660.00

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $15.51 million and $662,660.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00067290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00018762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00092952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.80 or 0.00690363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,156.60 or 0.08156812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047152 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

