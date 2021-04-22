MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of MoneyGram International worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at $650,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

MGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.95.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

