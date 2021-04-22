Monkey Project Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $10,366.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Eternity (ENT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,373,023 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.