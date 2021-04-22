Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $369.00.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $377.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $178.81 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.25.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 94.86%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total value of $692,139.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 52,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $19,316,741.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,125,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,450,849.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,746 shares of company stock worth $89,124,457. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $5,270,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

