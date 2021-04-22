Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises approximately 6.9% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Moody’s worth $56,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,576,000 after purchasing an additional 83,342 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,186,000 after purchasing an additional 207,918 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,539,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,150,000 after acquiring an additional 35,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Moody’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,657,000 after acquiring an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.17.

NYSE:MCO opened at $325.03 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.07 and a fifty-two week high of $327.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

