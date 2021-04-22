Mooncoin (MOON) 1-Day Volume Hits $140.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.90 or 0.00478629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002509 BTC.

About Mooncoin

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

