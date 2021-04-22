Moonshot Trading Up 289% Over Last Week (MOONSHOT)

Moonshot (CURRENCY:MOONSHOT) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Moonshot has traded 289% higher against the US dollar. One Moonshot coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonshot has a market cap of $13,389.59 and approximately $3.31 million worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonshot alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00064573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.61 or 0.00281528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004436 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026612 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $525.10 or 0.01008337 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.45 or 0.00676797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,532.12 or 1.00876040 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Moonshot Coin Profile

Moonshot’s total supply is 629,124,973,940 coins and its circulating supply is 191,163,049,869 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot

Moonshot Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonshot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonshot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonshot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonshot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonshot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.