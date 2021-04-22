Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $7.83 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,270 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 2.5% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $30.11 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $214.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.