Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $9.99 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,523 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 3.2% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

NYSE:MRK opened at $79.23 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $200.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

