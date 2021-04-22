Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Purchases 31,372 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 3.1% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after buying an additional 56,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $219.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

