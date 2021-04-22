Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,100.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and last traded at GBX 2,099.49 ($27.43), with a volume of 87373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,868 ($24.41).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £973.52 million and a P/E ratio of 19.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,794.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,505.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider Steve Crummett sold 12,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($23.20), for a total transaction of £226,546.56 ($295,984.53). Also, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 13,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($23.52), for a total transaction of £239,778 ($313,271.49). Insiders sold a total of 33,616 shares of company stock worth $60,745,464 over the last three months.

About Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

