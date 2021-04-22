Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,297,416 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of BRF worth $10,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.33 on Thursday. Brf S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.85.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.22%. Research analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BRF Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

