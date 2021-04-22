Morgan Stanley Acquires 32,465 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Stepan worth $10,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $129.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.91 and a 200 day moving average of $121.67. Stepan has a 52 week low of $83.66 and a 52 week high of $131.72. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $494.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.20 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $99,324.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,953.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $44,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock worth $244,918. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

