Morgan Stanley Acquires 38,995 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,280,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,408 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after purchasing an additional 149,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $12,717,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $28.95 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.37%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.