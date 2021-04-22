Morgan Stanley Boosts McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Price Target to $32.00

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.54% from the company’s current price.

MCFE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McAfee currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.54.

Shares of MCFE stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.09. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,923. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55. McAfee has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $26.32.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $31,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,660,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,068,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,646,000.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

