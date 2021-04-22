Morgan Stanley Boosts PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $165.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s previous close.
PEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.
PEP stock opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.16. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
