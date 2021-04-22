Morgan Stanley Boosts PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $165.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s previous close.

PEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

PEP stock opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.16. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

